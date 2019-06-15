Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WERN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $30.54. 376,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,498. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 35.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.