Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Western Asset Global High Income Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fnd alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $117,318.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 469,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,178 in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/western-asset-global-high-income-fnd-inc-nyseehi-declares-dividend-increase-0-06-per-share.html.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fnd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.