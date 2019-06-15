Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $5.00 on Friday. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $5.07.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 74,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $367,259.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 578,571 shares of company stock worth $2,848,804.
About Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
