Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Lowers Holdings in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,155 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $22,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 354.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 639,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 498,540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 1,121.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $254,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $29,709.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,332,300 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Acacia Communications to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. B. Riley cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.50 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Acacia Communications from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 609,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $62.18.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 5.63%. Acacia Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

