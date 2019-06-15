Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Reduces Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,430 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $30,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 101.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 147.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

BURL traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,814. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $180.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 186.11%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Jennifer Vecchio sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $124,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,038.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $908,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,701 shares of company stock worth $18,114,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cowen set a $165.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.79.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

