Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $2,673,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 103,500.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.96.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total value of $216,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,286.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 64,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $15,056,570.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,747,841.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,344 shares of company stock valued at $16,787,734 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTN opened at $235.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.60 and a 1-year high of $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.92%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

