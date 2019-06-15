Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $852,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,998,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,598,000 after purchasing an additional 885,979 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,114 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

