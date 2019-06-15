Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Director Gregory Scott Fletcher Acquires 5,000 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$514,602.75.

Shares of TSE:WCP traded down C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$4.14. 2,011,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,998. Whitecap Resources Inc has a 52 week low of C$3.80 and a 52 week high of C$9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$354.86 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/whitecap-resources-inc-tsewcp-director-gregory-scott-fletcher-acquires-5000-shares.html.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.