Whitener Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Oracle by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 27,243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,613,618 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $247,797,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 168,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $44,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $21,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,612,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,664,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,585,339.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,470,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,690,075 over the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

