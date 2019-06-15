X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0000

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $12,289.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00345586 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 36,184,837,817 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

