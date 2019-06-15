Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Invests $343,000 in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Stock

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHDX. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 242,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,052,000 after acquiring an additional 66,873 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Frederic Pla sold 5,700 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $427,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 270,006 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $20,101,946.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,870 shares of company stock valued at $76,614,855 over the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GHDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Genomic Health to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Genomic Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Shares of GHDX stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $92.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Genomic Health had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

