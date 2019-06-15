Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Lowers Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB decreased its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,636.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

WD opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $187.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

WD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $459,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 76,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $4,000,001.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 106,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,746.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,216,386. 10.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

