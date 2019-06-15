Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Xencor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Xencor from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xencor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.44.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $111.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III purchased 12,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $377,586.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,852 shares of company stock worth $1,070,947 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,271,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Xencor by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 119,347 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Xencor by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 325,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 107,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,159,000 after purchasing an additional 100,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

