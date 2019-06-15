Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will report sales of $247.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.30 million and the highest is $250.05 million. Yelp posted sales of $234.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $235.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YELP. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SQN Investors LP raised its position in Yelp by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,337,931 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $116,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,338 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,444 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 207,831 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 154,006 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 39.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,420 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $50,798,000 after buying an additional 415,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,801,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.72. 566,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,621. Yelp has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

