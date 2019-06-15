Zacks: Analysts Expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will post $1.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $7.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $152.00 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.12.

DGX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.03. The stock had a trading volume of 727,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,080. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $116.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $4,519,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $722,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,263.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,956 shares of company stock worth $11,255,395. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

