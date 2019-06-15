Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce sales of $886.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $864.70 million and the highest is $909.76 million. Albemarle reported sales of $853.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.94 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALB. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albemarle to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.98.

In related news, SVP Deeanne J. Marlow purchased 1,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $108.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

