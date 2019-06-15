Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $756.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to post $756.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $751.01 million and the highest is $762.19 million. MAXIMUS reported sales of $597.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $736.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.29 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $2,613,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,874 shares in the company, valued at $28,219,630.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,574,040 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 6,329.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,656,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,329 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMS opened at $75.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. MAXIMUS has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $76.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

