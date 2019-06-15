Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) to announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wageworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Wageworks reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wageworks will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wageworks.

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter. Wageworks had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.97%.

WAGE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Wageworks from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Wageworks to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wageworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

WAGE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. 202,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,252. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Wageworks has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $56.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAGE. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Wageworks by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wageworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wageworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Wageworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Wageworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

