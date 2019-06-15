Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.03 Million

Brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to post sales of $839.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $829.10 million and the highest is $850.77 million. First Republic Bank posted sales of $744.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.98 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.57.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $79.42 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 112.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

