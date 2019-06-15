Zacks: Brokerages Set $44.00 Target Price for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $44.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Twin River Worldwide an industry rank of 147 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 28,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $890,320.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 77,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $2,375,468.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 191,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,681 in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Twin River Worldwide stock opened at $31.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Twin River Worldwide has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $33.98.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

