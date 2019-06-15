Zacks: Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Zacks has also given Hoth Therapeutics an industry rank of 74 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Shares of HOTH stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $13.88.
Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.
