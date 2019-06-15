Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

MYRG has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 target price on MYR Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MYR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of MYRG opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.70. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.83 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.32%. MYR Group’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that MYR Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MYR Group by 698.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,555,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,816,000 after acquiring an additional 122,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 671,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

