Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to Hold

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.87% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $76.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $57,125,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $37,028,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 643,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,639,000 after buying an additional 97,706 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,636,000 after buying an additional 79,647 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,382,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,484,000 after buying an additional 76,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.