Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.87% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $76.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $57,125,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $37,028,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 643,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,639,000 after buying an additional 97,706 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,636,000 after buying an additional 79,647 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,382,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,484,000 after buying an additional 76,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

