Zacks: Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Given $75.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $75.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viad an industry rank of 112 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Viad alerts:

VVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. Viad has a 1-year low of $46.17 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.40 million. Viad had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Viad will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,682.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $21,655,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 692,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,979,000 after purchasing an additional 136,664 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,512,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,778,000 after purchasing an additional 109,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,445,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $3,485,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.