Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.76

Zambeef Products Plc (LON:ZAM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.76 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.88 ($0.09), with a volume of 144843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.38 ($0.10).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Zambeef Products in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia and internationally. It operates through 14 divisions: Beef, Chicken, Pork, Crops, Stockfeed, Eggs, Fish, Milk and Dairy, Edible Oils, Mill and Bakery, Leather and Shoe, Master Meats (Nigeria), and Master Meats (Ghana).

