Zane Rowe Sells 22,579 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CFO Zane Rowe sold 22,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $3,956,066.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,255,514.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zane Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VMware alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Zane Rowe sold 48,630 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total value of $8,911,447.50.

Shares of VMW traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,725. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.33 and a 52 week high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on VMware from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VMware by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 10,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/zane-rowe-sells-22579-shares-of-vmware-inc-nysevmw-stock.html.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.