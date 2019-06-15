Zane Rowe Sells 22,579 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CFO Zane Rowe sold 22,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $3,956,066.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,255,514.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Zane Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Zane Rowe sold 48,630 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total value of $8,911,447.50.
Shares of VMW traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,725. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.33 and a 52 week high of $206.80.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on VMware from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VMware by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 10,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
