Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $109.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $82.37 and a 52 week high of $109.59. The company has a market capitalization of $310.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 737,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $77,676,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,649,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $163,055,394.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,872,375 shares in the company, valued at $877,300,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,674,015 shares of company stock worth $1,172,639,093. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

