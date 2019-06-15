Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,127,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,088,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,775 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,441,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,682,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,465,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,947,000 after acquiring an additional 89,059 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $76.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

