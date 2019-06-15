Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 16613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZURVY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 20.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.581 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Zurich Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.11%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.00” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/zurich-insurance-group-otcmktszurvy-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-34-00.html.

About Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.