Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 365 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 365 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 375 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 370 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC set a CHF 355 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 315 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 325 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 334.41.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.