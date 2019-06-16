$0.35 EPS Expected for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Schlumberger reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,800,263.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $374,155.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $486,635,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 139,145.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,140,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135,364 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3,478.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,436,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,150,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,238,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. 11,571,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,780,487. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

