-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.28). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $53.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.99% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $40.01. 696,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.79. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.35.

In other news, COO Marcio Souza sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $221,686.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3,358.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 37,687 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

