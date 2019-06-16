-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $111.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Xencor to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.85 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.31. Xencor has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 14,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $436,430.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 12,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $377,586.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 35,852 shares of company stock worth $1,070,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xencor by 5.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Xencor by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 30,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Xencor by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Xencor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 218,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

