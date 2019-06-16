$0.70 EPS Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $399.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,770. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, Director Forgia Robert M. La acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,306,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $30,144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,710,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,459,000 after buying an additional 453,816 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,813,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 732,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,019,000 after buying an additional 411,765 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

