$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.78. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $145.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,157,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 5,613 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $446,682.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,787.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 998,362 shares of company stock valued at $76,262,101 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 24,326 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,101 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

