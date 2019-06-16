0Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $3.35 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0835 or 0.00000929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $10,643.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00360813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.17 or 0.02362550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000368 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004977 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00156438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $737.28 or 0.08209764 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,116,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

