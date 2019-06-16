106,900 Shares in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRON. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,113,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 544.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 388,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 328,479 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 582,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 242,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRON. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

Cronos Group stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 3.81. Cronos Group Inc has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $25.10.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,107.83% and a return on equity of 99.44%. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

