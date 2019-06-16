12,613 Shares in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,613 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 187.8% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

WARNING: “12,613 Shares in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/12613-shares-in-heartland-financial-usa-inc-nasdaqhtlf-purchased-by-gyl-financial-synergies-llc.html.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.