13,700 Shares in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 65.1% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 94,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,605,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the first quarter worth about $520,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of VST stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,188.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 282.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,500.00%.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Bruce Zimmerman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis A. Morgan sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $271,702.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,038 shares of company stock worth $507,162 in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

