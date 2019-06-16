139,907 Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Acquired by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.78.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,398. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 615.38%.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stachowiak purchased 160,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $438,326.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

