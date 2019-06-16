15,014 Shares in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBG opened at $41.75 on Friday. Hub Group Inc has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

HUBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hub Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub lowered Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Hub Group from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

