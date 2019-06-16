17,890 Shares in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 859.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the first quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 386.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARGT opened at $31.29 on Friday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $32.03.

