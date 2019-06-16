$210.58 Million in Sales Expected for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will post $210.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.30 million to $210.80 million. ABIOMED posted sales of $180.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full year sales of $925.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.80 million to $943.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ABIOMED.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.53. ABIOMED had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $207.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.40.

Shares of ABIOMED stock traded down $4.57 on Friday, reaching $250.96. The stock had a trading volume of 470,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,721. ABIOMED has a 1 year low of $228.00 and a 1 year high of $459.75. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $1,212,500.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,057,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in ABIOMED by 233.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ABIOMED by 1,187.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABIOMED (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.