22,538 Shares in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,922,000 after buying an additional 768,391 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,645,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,627,000 after purchasing an additional 35,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $34,968,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 968,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 204,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCCO opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Southern Copper Corp has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 22.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Southern Copper from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.65.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

