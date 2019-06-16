$263.66 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report $263.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.96 million to $265.53 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $238.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dorman Products by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dorman Products by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Dorman Products by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $86.25 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

