26,685 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,052,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,934. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $101.75 and a 12-month high of $107.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.2618 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

