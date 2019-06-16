2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $14,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 2U by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter worth $85,000.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 1,650 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $64,861.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,922.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory K. Peters purchased 12,459 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,228.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,621.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $36.12 on Friday. 2U Inc has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.04.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWOU. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of 2U to $88.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

