$3.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) to post $3.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.09 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $12.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.39 billion to $12.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.00 billion to $13.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. MKM Partners set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $50,000.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,372.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Terence D. Hagen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,775 shares in the company, valued at $5,645,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,306 shares of company stock worth $1,769,699. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,850,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,059,598,000 after acquiring an additional 107,375 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $78.30. 660,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.