337 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 82.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teleflex to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Teleflex from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

TFX opened at $320.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.02 and a 12 month high of $322.62.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $613.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.27 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

In other news, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.15, for a total value of $2,551,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,913 shares in the company, valued at $25,486,636.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.14, for a total value of $447,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,010.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $13,235,810. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

