3,617 Shares in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,737,000 after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,458,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 232,702 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Integer by 3.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 376,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integer by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Integer news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.47 per share, with a total value of $256,762.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,410.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.66.

Shares of ITGR opened at $78.15 on Friday. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Integer had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

